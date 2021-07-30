DTC Principles for Alcohol Shipping Fail to Gain the Recommendation of ALEC

Washington, D.C.

State Legislators Recognize the Danger of Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Alcohol Shipping at Annual American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) Conference



One hundred percent of state legislatures that faced new interstate spirits shipping bills have chosen NOT to enact DTC spirits laws in 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 07/30/2021 – Today, the Statement of Principles on Direct-To-Consumer Shipping of Spirits supported by some distiller groups, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) and the Kentucky Distillers Association, failed to gain the support of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) at its annual conference in Salt Lake City, by a vote of 15 to 30.

“Above all, this is a win for states’ rights to control access to alcohol within their borders,” said Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America CEO and President Michelle Korsmo. “The American alcohol marketplace is the safest and most diverse in the world. Dismantling the current regulatory system through DTC spirits shipping would only cause the state to lose control of their regulatory of the supply chain. Local, licensed retailer delivery is a safer and more convenient e-commerce solution than DTC alcohol shipping.”

ALEC is a body of state legislators from across the country dedicated to limited government, free markets and federalism that gather to adopt model legislation and legislative principles that can be used as the basis of bills in their home states. WSWA alongside NBWA, state wholesaler associations, national and state retailer associations, law enforcement, and industry partners actively lobbied against and educated ALEC legislators about these DTC shipping principles because they increase underage access, raise public health and safety concerns, dismantle states’ rights under the 21st Amendment and overwhelm state regulatory agencies.

“The oversimplification of this issue is a problem we see time and time again, it can be hard to break through the noise,” said WSWA Senior Director of State Affairs Heather Calio who testified at today’s hearing. “Legislators deserve to know whole story. Today we were able to cut through the noise and infuse this debate with some much-needed facts.”

In 2021, 100% of the state legislatures that have faced new interstate spirits shipping bills have chosen NOT to enact DTC spirits laws.

More information about DTC alcohol shipping’s harmful impact and the risk it poses to states and consumers can be found at www.wswa.org/dtc-know-the-whole-story.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

###